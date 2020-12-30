Baby Archie's sweet accent attracts massive praise as he wishes people 'Happy New Year'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie broke the internet as his sweet accent went viral, wishing people 'Happy New Year'.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son 18-month-old son delighted royal fans sent new year wish to people during 'Archewell Audio' podcast on Monday.

The little boy brought smile to the face of millions with his sweet wish to the people ahead of new year.

Mom and Dad's darling Baby Archie made a surprise appearance on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first episode of their "Archewell Audio" podcast.

The Duchess first asks Archie if he's having fun, to which Archie replies, "Fun." Then, The Duke coaxes him into wishing listeners a "Happy New Year."

It's clear to tell from the audio that both Harry and Meghan are more than excited to hear little Archie speak on the podcast ... Harry can barely contain his own laughter.

The Holiday Special podcast of Harry and Meghan also featured some big stars including Elton John and Tyler Perry.