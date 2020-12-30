Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Baby Archie's sweet accent attracts massive praise as he wishes people 'Happy New Year'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie broke the internet as his sweet accent went viral, wishing people 'Happy New Year'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son 18-month-old son delighted royal fans sent new year wish to people during 'Archewell Audio' podcast on Monday.

The little boy brought smile to the face of millions with his sweet wish to the people ahead of new year.

Mom and Dad's darling Baby Archie made a surprise appearance on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first episode of their "Archewell Audio" podcast.

The Duchess first asks Archie if he's having fun, to which Archie replies, "Fun." Then, The Duke coaxes him into wishing listeners a "Happy New Year."

It's clear to tell from the audio that both Harry and Meghan are more than excited to hear little Archie speak on the podcast ... Harry can barely contain his own laughter.

The Holiday Special podcast of Harry and Meghan also featured some big stars including Elton John and Tyler Perry.

More From Entertainment:

Gwen Stefani's children to play major role in her wedding to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani's children to play major role in her wedding to Blake Shelton
Sir Elton John spills the beans on sobriety to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Sir Elton John spills the beans on sobriety to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Ali Zafar, Aima Baig unveil teaser of their song ‘Ve Mahiya’

Ali Zafar, Aima Baig unveil teaser of their song ‘Ve Mahiya’
Chrissy Teigen touches on her New Year’s resolutions

Chrissy Teigen touches on her New Year’s resolutions
Selena Gomez blasts Facebook for spreading disinformation about COVID-19 vaccine

Selena Gomez blasts Facebook for spreading disinformation about COVID-19 vaccine

BTS ‘Dynamite’ marks 28th win after ‘Music Bank’ announcement

BTS ‘Dynamite’ marks 28th win after ‘Music Bank’ announcement
Ayeza Khan joins Aiman Khan as most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram

Ayeza Khan joins Aiman Khan as most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram
Johnny Depp’s career possibly over after libel case defeat

Johnny Depp’s career possibly over after libel case defeat

Prince Harry’s unstable relationships that fell prey to the press

Prince Harry’s unstable relationships that fell prey to the press
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry subtly react to their Megxit controversy

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry subtly react to their Megxit controversy

Mehwish Hayat confirms hosting 19th Lux Style Awards with Ahmed Ali Butt

Mehwish Hayat confirms hosting 19th Lux Style Awards with Ahmed Ali Butt
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discuss their wedding song in new podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discuss their wedding song in new podcast

Latest

view all