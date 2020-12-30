Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘diversifying’ their guest list for podcast: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘diversifying’ their guest list for podcast: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to prioritize diverse guests for their podcast “uplift and entertain audiences around the world” has come forward.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming podcast descriptions read, "As we come to the end of the year, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, present a special collection of inspiration, reflection, and perspective from guests around the world.”

The guest list includes, “Stacey Abrams, Christina Adane, José Andrés, Brené Brown, Rachel Cargle, Deepak Chopra, James Corden, Matt Haig, Sir Elton John, Hussain Manawer, Naomi Osaka, Tyler Perry, and George the Poet (plus a surprise or two).”

"Curated throughout the month of December, join them as they reflect on the year, speak openly about the power of compassion, and toast to a hopeful 2021."

This news comes shortly after the couple’s young son was heard publically speaking in an American accent for the first time.

More From Entertainment:

Osman becomes Kayi Bey after Ertugrul's death

Osman becomes Kayi Bey after Ertugrul's death
Ertugrul's Aykiz actress releases song and music video

Ertugrul's Aykiz actress releases song and music video

Prince Charles slams ‘past push back’ on climate change discussions: report

Prince Charles slams ‘past push back’ on climate change discussions: report
Chrissy Teigen calls out piercer who botched her nose piercing: ‘It's just a hole’

Chrissy Teigen calls out piercer who botched her nose piercing: ‘It's just a hole’
The Crown:Prince Philip wanted Queen Elizabeth to stop matronizing him

The Crown:Prince Philip wanted Queen Elizabeth to stop matronizing him

Baby Archie's sweet accent attracts massive praise as he wishes people 'Happy New Year'

Baby Archie's sweet accent attracts massive praise as he wishes people 'Happy New Year'
Lisa Kudrow spills the beans on 'stupid' Phoebe in ‘Friends'

Lisa Kudrow spills the beans on 'stupid' Phoebe in ‘Friends'
Gwen Stefani's children to play major role in her wedding to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani's children to play major role in her wedding to Blake Shelton
Sir Elton John spills the beans on sobriety to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Sir Elton John spills the beans on sobriety to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Ali Zafar, Aima Baig unveil teaser of their song ‘Ve Mahiya’

Ali Zafar, Aima Baig unveil teaser of their song ‘Ve Mahiya’
Chrissy Teigen touches on her New Year’s resolutions

Chrissy Teigen touches on her New Year’s resolutions
Selena Gomez blasts Facebook for spreading disinformation about COVID-19 vaccine

Selena Gomez blasts Facebook for spreading disinformation about COVID-19 vaccine

Latest

view all