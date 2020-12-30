Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘diversifying’ their guest list for podcast: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to prioritize diverse guests for their podcast “uplift and entertain audiences around the world” has come forward.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming podcast descriptions read, "As we come to the end of the year, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, present a special collection of inspiration, reflection, and perspective from guests around the world.”

The guest list includes, “Stacey Abrams, Christina Adane, José Andrés, Brené Brown, Rachel Cargle, Deepak Chopra, James Corden, Matt Haig, Sir Elton John, Hussain Manawer, Naomi Osaka, Tyler Perry, and George the Poet (plus a surprise or two).”

"Curated throughout the month of December, join them as they reflect on the year, speak openly about the power of compassion, and toast to a hopeful 2021."

This news comes shortly after the couple’s young son was heard publically speaking in an American accent for the first time.