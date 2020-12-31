Alia Bhatt ups the glam quotient as she bids adieu to 2020 in style

Alia Bhatt sports a hot pink knee-length dress paired with a chequered overcoat

Alia Bhatt has brought her A-game to winter fashion giving everyone major styling inspiration.



The Bollywood diva stunned in thigh-high boots during a bonfire outing as depicted in her latest Instagram post.

The Raazi starlet can be seen clad in a hot pink knee-length dress, paired with a chequered overcoat.

She completes her looks with a white beanie to keep herself warm and cozy during the chilly weather.

Alia can be seen holding a cup in one hand. She captioned her picture, "& to whatever lies ahead of us.. cheers!"







