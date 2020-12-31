Paul McCartney claims he still talks to his late Beatles bandmate George Harrison

Paul McCartney talks to his deceased bandmate, George Harrison—who passed away in 2001 of lung cancer

Music legend Sir Paul McCartney claims he is still in touch with his late fellow The Beatles member, George Harrison.

During a chat with NPR, the Hey Jude singer said that he talks to his deceased bandmate, George Harrison—who passed away in 2001 of lung cancer—through a tree.

“George was very into horticulture, a really good gardener. So he gave me a tree as a present: It’s a big fir tree, and it’s by my gate,” he said.

“As I was leaving my house this morning, I get out of the car, close the gate and look up at the tree and say, ‘Hi, George,'” the 78-year-old said.

“There he is, growing strongly … It’s lovely,” he said adding that whenever he looks at the tree, “I go, ‘That’s the tree George gave me.'”

“George has entered that tree for me. I hope he’s happy with that,” he added.

Regarding his other bandmate, John Lennon who was shot and killed in 1980, McCartney said: “I’m often thinking of him. I dream of him.”

“It’s family. We had arguments — but then, I’m reminded, so do families,” he added.