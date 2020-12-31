Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 31 2020
Punjab CM Usman Buzdar's health declared 'satisfactory' week after testing positive for coronavirus

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • CM Usman Buzdar’s health declared satisfactory
  • He got a check-up done from Mayo Hospital in Lahore
  • It has been a little over a week since he announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar's health is satisfactory, doctors said after the CM got a medical check-up done a week into testing positive for coronavirus.

The Punjab CM went for a check-up to Mayo Hospital in Lahore where senior doctors declared his health satisfactory.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CM said his health is improving.

Read more about coronavirus and the travel restrictions in Pakistan

He thanked the people praying for him.

Buzdar appealed to the public to follow the coronavirus SOPs to save their lives as the second wave of corona is dangerous.

Last week, the CM had said he is feeling better now. The Punjab CM said he is self-isolating, but working on important things from home.

