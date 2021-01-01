Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul famed Gulsim Ali impressed with Wagha Border Parade

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 01, 2021

Ertugrul star Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun showed her love for Pakistan and shared clips of Wagha Border Parade.

The Turkish actress, who won hearts with her role as Aslihan Hatun in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, shared some clips of the grand flag-hoisting ceremony at Wagah border between Pakistan and India and found it 'impressive'.

The charming actress expressed her excitement as she was surprised to see the stunning ceremony at the Wagah border, saying: "I saw it on TV today and it is really impressive."

'Ertugrul' Aslihan Hatun also wrote that the ceremony is observed daily in Pakistan for years, 'which itself is astonishing.'

Previously, Gulsim Ali expressed her desire to visit Pakistan and meet her fans in the country.

Gulsim Ilhan Ali is a Turkish television actress and model. She is best known for her role as 'Aslihan Hatun' in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul.

More From Entertainment:

Imran Abbas squashes marriage rumours with Alizeh Shah

Imran Abbas squashes marriage rumours with Alizeh Shah
Hailey Bieber opens up about her diet

Hailey Bieber opens up about her diet
Kylie Jenner gets restraining order against burglar

Kylie Jenner gets restraining order against burglar

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lauded for ‘risking mockery’ in podcast: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lauded for ‘risking mockery’ in podcast: report
Big Hit Entertainment protects BTS from malicious commenters

Big Hit Entertainment protects BTS from malicious commenters
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Christmas card picked apart by experts: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Christmas card picked apart by experts: report
Meghan Markle might curate a book like Prince Charles: report

Meghan Markle might curate a book like Prince Charles: report
Gwen Stefani’s sons gear up for her wedding to Blake Shelton: report

Gwen Stefani’s sons gear up for her wedding to Blake Shelton: report
'Vikings' final season released

'Vikings' final season released

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith shed light on divorce rumors after ‘entanglement’

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith shed light on divorce rumors after ‘entanglement’
Watch: Madonna ushers in 2021 from ‘home away from home’ Africa

Watch: Madonna ushers in 2021 from ‘home away from home’ Africa
Fans think Eminem looks weird in latest interview

Fans think Eminem looks weird in latest interview

Latest

view all