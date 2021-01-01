Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Jan 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone deletes all her Twitter, Instagram posts

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 01, 2021

Deepika Padukone deletes all her Twitter, Instagram posts

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has shocked her fans by deleting all her social media posts on the eve of the new year.

The Padmavaat actress, who is currently in Ranthambore with hubby Ranveer Singh for New Year celebrations, has deleted all his Instagram and Twitter posts, leaving her fans baffled.

Some fans have also started speculating that her social media accounts might have hacked.

Deepika’s Twitter and Instagram handles do not show any of her tweets, pictures or videos that were shared earlier.

The actress is an avid social media users and is followed by over 52 million on Instagram and over 27 million on twitter.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s next project that also features Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

