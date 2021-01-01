Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Jan 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Malaika Arora, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor ring in New Year together: 't’s a new day, it’s a new year'

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 01, 2021

Malaika Arora, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor ring in New Year together

Bollywood lovebirds Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor welcomed the New Year together and also extended warm greetings to their fans.

Sharing a sweet photo with Arjun, Malaika wrote, “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new year ..... 2021.”

Earlier, Malaika and Arjun extended warm greetings to their fans on the eve of New Year.

The Chhaiya Chhaiya star turned to Instagram and posted a stunning picture of herself exiting the swimming pool with her arms wide open.

She wrote, “Yipee goodbye 2020..... I pray n hope for a wonderful 2021.... happy new year.”

The Panipat actor also took to photo-video sharing platform and wrote, “t’s been a unique 12 months, Standing still yet moving ahead. Happy new year to all of you. See you guys in 2021 with a bigger purpose, some solid learnings & a definite hope for things to slowly & steadily get better...”


More From Bollywood:

Sara Ali Khan welcomes 2021 with brother Ibrahim Khan

Sara Ali Khan welcomes 2021 with brother Ibrahim Khan
Deepika Padukone deletes all her Twitter, Instagram posts

Deepika Padukone deletes all her Twitter, Instagram posts
Kareena Kapoor credits Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur for making 2020 bearable

Kareena Kapoor credits Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur for making 2020 bearable
Anushka Sharma shares her apprehensions about raising her kid in the public eye

Anushka Sharma shares her apprehensions about raising her kid in the public eye
Alia Bhatt ups the glam quotient as she bids adieu to 2020 in style

Alia Bhatt ups the glam quotient as she bids adieu to 2020 in style
Anushka Sharma opens up about parenting duty divisions: ‘We don’t want to raise brats’

Anushka Sharma opens up about parenting duty divisions: ‘We don’t want to raise brats’
Anushka Sharma opens up about raising her child in the public eye

Anushka Sharma opens up about raising her child in the public eye
No, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not getting engaged in Ranthambore

No, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not getting engaged in Ranthambore
Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to collaborate in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film next?

Sara Ali Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to collaborate in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film next?
Parineeti Chopra takes a trip down memory lane with cute childhood photo on her mom’s birthday

Parineeti Chopra takes a trip down memory lane with cute childhood photo on her mom’s birthday
Neetu Kapoor opens up about losing Rishi Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor opens up about losing Rishi Kapoor
Sara Ali Khan opens up on when she would like to lead solo in a film

Sara Ali Khan opens up on when she would like to lead solo in a film

Latest

view all