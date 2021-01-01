Malaika Arora, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor ring in New Year together: 't’s a new day, it’s a new year'

Malaika Arora, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor ring in New Year together

Bollywood lovebirds Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor welcomed the New Year together and also extended warm greetings to their fans.



Sharing a sweet photo with Arjun, Malaika wrote, “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new year ..... 2021.”

Earlier, Malaika and Arjun extended warm greetings to their fans on the eve of New Year.



The Chhaiya Chhaiya star turned to Instagram and posted a stunning picture of herself exiting the swimming pool with her arms wide open.

She wrote, “Yipee goodbye 2020..... I pray n hope for a wonderful 2021.... happy new year.”

The Panipat actor also took to photo-video sharing platform and wrote, “t’s been a unique 12 months, Standing still yet moving ahead. Happy new year to all of you. See you guys in 2021 with a bigger purpose, some solid learnings & a definite hope for things to slowly & steadily get better...”





