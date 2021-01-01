Malaika Arora, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor ring in New Year together: 't’s a new day, it’s a new year'

Friday Jan 01, 2021
Bollywood lovebirds Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor welcomed the New Year together and also extended warm greetings to their fans.
Sharing a sweet photo with Arjun, Malaika wrote, “It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day, it’s a new year ..... 2021.”
Earlier, Malaika and Arjun extended warm greetings to their fans on the eve of New Year.
The Chhaiya Chhaiya star turned to Instagram and posted a stunning picture of herself exiting the swimming pool with her arms wide open.
She wrote, “Yipee goodbye 2020..... I pray n hope for a wonderful 2021.... happy new year.”
The Panipat actor also took to photo-video sharing platform and wrote, “t’s been a unique 12 months, Standing still yet moving ahead. Happy new year to all of you. See you guys in 2021 with a bigger purpose, some solid learnings & a definite hope for things to slowly & steadily get better...”