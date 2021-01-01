Can't connect right now! retry
Zac Efron's New Year GIF leaves fans wanting more

Millions of people ringed in 2021 the night between Thursday and Friday with the hope that the New Year will provide some respite from the coronavirus crisis that killed tens of thousands of people across the globe.

Hollywood stars, musicians and other celebrities used their social media accounts to wish their fans on the beginning of the New Year.

Among them was Zac Efron who shared a GIF picture on his Twitter account. "Check it off-boom. Happy New Year," the caption accompanying his post.


