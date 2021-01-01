Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber touch on their strict rules to a happy marriage

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 01, 2021

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber touch on their strict rules to a happy marriage

Hailey Baldwin opens up about the ‘strict rules’ she and Justin Bieber follow to maintain a healthy and happy marriage.

Baldwin shed light on her secrets to maintaining a healthy marriage alongside Justi Bieber during her interview on the Ashley Graham’s Pretty Big Deal podcast.

There she was quoted saying, “We don’t try to poke at the past because I don’t think that’s fair, and I’ve never liked it. I don’t need you to remind me. I’ve had to work past it. Thank you. We don’t point fingers. We have a thing about tone as well.”

“No one wants to respond to somebody attacking you or yelling at you or raising their voice. So when we come to each other — it took time to learn what each other needed in an argument or in a conversation.”

She concluded by saying, “For him, a lot of it was tone because when I get fired up, I get fired up. I don’t know what else to say. I raise my voice. I get annoyed.”

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp shares William Saroyan's quote in New Year’s wish

Johnny Depp shares William Saroyan's quote in New Year’s wish

Little Mix's Jade Thirwarll reveals phase of 'sliding into a lot of DMs'

Little Mix's Jade Thirwarll reveals phase of 'sliding into a lot of DMs'
Jason Momoa recalls the time he got star struck by Barbra Streisand

Jason Momoa recalls the time he got star struck by Barbra Streisand
Piers Morgan attacks ‘shameless’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Piers Morgan attacks ‘shameless’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Jennifer Lopez reminisces upon ‘the ones lost’ at New Year’s Ever performance

Jennifer Lopez reminisces upon ‘the ones lost’ at New Year’s Ever performance
Eminem explains why he decided to diss Snoop Dogg on 'Zeus'

Eminem explains why he decided to diss Snoop Dogg on 'Zeus'
The time Prince Harry, Meghan Markle partied 'like tycoons' on New Year

The time Prince Harry, Meghan Markle partied 'like tycoons' on New Year
Theaters look to Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing

Theaters look to Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing
Zac Efron's New Year GIF leaves fans wanting more

Zac Efron's New Year GIF leaves fans wanting more
Dua Lipa bashes the cancel culture: ‘We should try to teach each other’

Dua Lipa bashes the cancel culture: ‘We should try to teach each other’
‘Kurulus: Osman’: Burak Ozçivit welcomes New Year 2021 with wife Fahriye Evcen, son Karan

‘Kurulus: Osman’: Burak Ozçivit welcomes New Year 2021 with wife Fahriye Evcen, son Karan
Kourtney Kardashian decides to go plastic-free

Kourtney Kardashian decides to go plastic-free

Latest

view all