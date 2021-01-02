Kim Kardashian's son gives himself a New Year's haircut

Kim Kardashian's five-year-old son stunned his mom as he gave himself a New Year's haircut and chopped off some of his own hair on Thursday.

The reality star shared a sweet pictures of her beloved son Saint West on her Instagram and joked about his new look he gave himself by trimming his hair.

On her Instagram Story, the mom-of-four shared some smiling photos of Saint with his new hairstyle and wrote: "still looks cute tho."

In one of the snaps, Saint who celebrated his 5th birthday earlier this month, is seen showing off his new hairstyle.

Last year in September, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest son proved he's really the chillest of the family when he radiated IDGAF vibes during a West family photoshoot.

Kim Kardashian is spending most of her time with children - North West, Chicago West and Pslam West - apart from her husband these days.