Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Jan 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share tight embrace in heartwarming New Year snap

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

'Wishing you all bountiful of love, happiness and prosperity this new year,' Anushka Sharma captioned her photo

Pregnant Anushka Sharma posted a heartwarming New Year's 2021 snap while embracing husband Virat Kohli.

Taking to Instagram, the starlet uploaded a monochromatic picture of the couple standing close to each other side by side.

"Wishing you all bountiful of love , happiness and prosperity this new year . From us to you," Anushka captioned the photo.

She also posted a second picture with her better half, wherein both of them can be seen sharing a laugh together.

Earlier, Anushka stunned everyone with her mesmerising pregnancy shoot for Vogue India.



More From Bollywood:

Kriti Sanon’s New Year’s resolution: ‘To express myself and declutter my thoughts’

Kriti Sanon’s New Year’s resolution: ‘To express myself and declutter my thoughts’
Ananya Panday reveals what 2021 has in store for her

Ananya Panday reveals what 2021 has in store for her
Dia Mirza urges fans to follow an earth-centric lifestyle in 2021

Dia Mirza urges fans to follow an earth-centric lifestyle in 2021
Katrina Kaif stuns in latest pictures with her sister

Katrina Kaif stuns in latest pictures with her sister

Deepika Padukone leaves fans confused after deleting posts on social media

Deepika Padukone leaves fans confused after deleting posts on social media
Sana Khan shares loved-up photo with hubby Mufti Anas: ‘Perfect and happy ending to 2020’

Sana Khan shares loved-up photo with hubby Mufti Anas: ‘Perfect and happy ending to 2020’
Sara Ali Khan welcomes 2021 with brother Ibrahim Khan

Sara Ali Khan welcomes 2021 with brother Ibrahim Khan
Malaika Arora, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor ring in New Year together: 't’s a new day, it’s a new year'

Malaika Arora, boyfriend Arjun Kapoor ring in New Year together: 't’s a new day, it’s a new year'
Deepika Padukone deletes all her Twitter, Instagram posts

Deepika Padukone deletes all her Twitter, Instagram posts
Kareena Kapoor credits Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur for making 2020 bearable

Kareena Kapoor credits Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur for making 2020 bearable
Anushka Sharma shares her apprehensions about raising her kid in the public eye

Anushka Sharma shares her apprehensions about raising her kid in the public eye
Alia Bhatt ups the glam quotient as she bids adieu to 2020 in style

Alia Bhatt ups the glam quotient as she bids adieu to 2020 in style

Latest

view all