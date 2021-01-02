Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share tight embrace in heartwarming New Year snap

Saturday Jan 02, 2021
Pregnant Anushka Sharma posted a heartwarming New Year's 2021 snap while embracing husband Virat Kohli.
Taking to Instagram, the starlet uploaded a monochromatic picture of the couple standing close to each other side by side.
"Wishing you all bountiful of love , happiness and prosperity this new year . From us to you," Anushka captioned the photo.
She also posted a second picture with her better half, wherein both of them can be seen sharing a laugh together.
Earlier, Anushka stunned everyone with her mesmerising pregnancy shoot for Vogue India.