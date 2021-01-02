Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli share tight embrace in heartwarming New Year snap

'Wishing you all bountiful of love, happiness and prosperity this new year,' Anushka Sharma captioned her photo

Pregnant Anushka Sharma posted a heartwarming New Year's 2021 snap while embracing husband Virat Kohli.



Taking to Instagram, the starlet uploaded a monochromatic picture of the couple standing close to each other side by side.

"Wishing you all bountiful of love , happiness and prosperity this new year . From us to you," Anushka captioned the photo.

She also posted a second picture with her better half, wherein both of them can be seen sharing a laugh together.

Earlier, Anushka stunned everyone with her mesmerising pregnancy shoot for Vogue India.







