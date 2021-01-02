Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Jan 02 2021
Anil Kapoor says Kareena Kapoor ‘took a lot of money’ from him as they discuss wage gap

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

Anil Kapoor recalled how he was called when producers were negotiating with Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor and Anil Kapoor sat down to discuss the gender wage parity in the industry.

However, the discussion may have gotten steered in a completely different direction as the AK vs AK actor ended up leaving fans in fits.

In an appearance on the diva’s show, What Women Want, Anil was asked if Bollywood’s male actors should follow in the steps of Hollywood stars who only sign on to films if their female counterparts are getting paid the same amount.

“You toh took a lot of money from me,” he responded, leaving fans in splits, and Kareena speechless for a second.

“We are breaking barriers, we are doing that. But like you said, there are still some people…” he said.

He then went on to recall an incident where he was called when the producers were negotiating with Kareena for Veere Di Wedding.

“‘Yaar, yeh toh hero se zyada paise maang rahi hai.’ Maine bola, ‘De do (‘She is demanding more money than the hero.’ I said, ‘Give it to her).’ They all called me up also, I said, ‘Done.’ They were calling me when the negotiations were on. I said, ‘Bebo jo maangegi, de do (Give Kareena what she wants).’”

“There are so many films where the leading actress has taken more money and maine khushi khushi kiya (I did the films happily),” he said. 

