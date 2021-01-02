Can't connect right now! retry
Ben Affleck turns into a meme overnight after his Dunkin disaster

Ben Affleck almost met with a horrible disaster but was saved fortunately 

American actor Ben Affleck unleashed a wave of laughter after he turned into a meme soon after his latest photos went viral.

The Batman actor’s recent outing to grab some breakfast to-go from Dunkin Donuts became the talk of town after he was seen struggling to hold a tray of iced coffees and munchkins.

In the midst of his struggle, the Argo star almost met with a horrible disaster but was saved fortunately from things wrecking completely.

Soon after his photos from the outing went viral, fans started comparing the actor’s struggle to what their 2020 looked like in a nutshell.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:



