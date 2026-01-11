Idris Elba talks about 'intentional' character change in 'Hijack' season 2

'Hijack' season 2 is set to premiere on Apple TV on January 14

Idris Elba has shared an important detail about his character in the second season of thriller series, Hijack.

The 53-year-old plays a corporate negotiator Sam Nelson in the show, who tries to use his professional skills to save people on an hijacked flight.

However, the first season was a success, the second season will have a slight with Nelson character, which has been explained by Elba.

The Luther actor stated, "Psychologically, I was trying to put him in a very different place.”

He further explained, “Physically, there is a difference to the way he looks from Season 1, and that was intentional.”

“When you find out what is going on through the season, you realise this is a broken man who is trying to find those answers”, he told Deadline.

Backed by Apple TV, the second season of Hijack is set to premiere on January 14.

It features Elba along with Max Beesley, Archie Panjbi and Christine Adams.

The upcoming season will also bring in some new actors including Toby Jones, Karima McAdams, Clare-Hope Ashitey and Christian Näthe.