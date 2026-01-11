Margot Robbie reflects on project that changed her acting career

Margot Robbie opened up about the film that made her believe in herself and shaped her on-screen performance.

Robbie is known for her many blockbuster films named one project, I, Tonya, that gave her a new level of confidence.

The 2017 biopic, follows story of a figure skater Tonya Harding, a controversial athlete known for her role in the 1994 attack on rival Nancy Kerrigan.

In conversation with Refinery29, the Barbie star talked about her on-set experience and revealed how intensely she prepared for the role.

“I did like four or five months of training, five days a week, four hours a day. It was a lot. […] I was face-planting until I could really wrap my head around the topic,” she explained.

The Suicide Squad actress added, “I quickly discovered that it was a brutal sport and incredibly difficult. I trained for ages, and after a while, I started making progress, it became really fun. I really love it.”

Elsewhere in conversation with the Deadline, Robbie shared how connected she felt with the character, saying, “With Tonya, I focused on the fact she was an athlete and the ultimate underdog. I found that very easy to get behind.”

She continued, “I love watching gangster films, which are essentially variations on the underdog rising to the top. There’s something there that you can really get behind.”

The Oscar nominee went on to explain that her understanding of Harding’s life helped her bring depth to the role and portray woman who had been misunderstood for decades.

The work that went on to bring the character to life made Robbie realise her own abilities.

Up next, Robbie is set to grace silver screen with her role in Wuthering Heights which is slated for release on February 14.