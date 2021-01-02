Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 02 2021
BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly hospitalised following chest pain

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

Former Indian Captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was admitted to a private hospital on Saturday after complaining of chest pain, reported Indian media. 

The reports, quoting ANI news agency, said that Ganguly was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after falling ill during his morning workout.

India Today said that the former India captain felt dizzy while working out, adding that he will be discharged after an angioplasty.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah confirmed that Ganguly was indeed hopsitalised and wished him a "speedy recovery".

Shah said he had spoken to the BCCI president's family who told him that Ganguly "is stable and is responding well to treatment".  

Following the report the International Cricket Council (ICC) and cricketers from across the world took to Twitter to wish the 48-year-old a speedy recovery.


