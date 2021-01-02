‘Ve Mahiya’: Aima Baig says singing next to Ali Zafar was an ‘absolute pleasure’

Young Pakistani star Aima Baig, who collaborated with Ali Zafar for their song Ve Mahiya, has said that singing next to country’s most estimable artist was an ‘absolute pleasure’.



Taking to Instagram, Aima Baig shared the song and wrote, “Ve Mahiya. What an incredible and challenging experience it was shooting its video specially in temperature like this, but the whole team was a treat to work with. Great job @adnanqazi.”

“But above all, singing next to our country’s most estimable artist @ali_zafar was an absolute pleasure,’ the singer said.



Aima further said, “I couldnt ask for a better way to begin this year and all the love you guys given to me last year(2020). Heres to hoping for more love from y’all this year (2021).”

Ali Zafar and Aima Baig’s first song of the year Ve Mahiya was released late on Friday and it has won the hearts of the fans.