Shah Rukh Khan welcomes 2021 with a message full of hope and positivity

Shah Rukh Khan posted a video where he vowed to make a return on screens

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is ringing in the New Year with some happy news for his fans.

After staying away from the silver screens for quite some time, it looks like King Khan is ready to make his comeback.

Turning to his social media, the 55-year-old posted a video where he vowed to make a return on screens while spreading love and peace.

"Hi everybody. It is that time of the year again when the old year is on its way out and the new one is waiting in the wings. I'm late in conveying my wishes to all of you,” he said in the video.

“I'm sure you'll agree that 2020 has been the worst of the years for everybody. In these awful times, it is difficult to find a ray of hope and positivity,” he went on to say.

"But I have a way of looking at bad days and difficult times as awfully nice. I believe when one is at the lowest, at the rock bottom (sic) of their life, the good thing is that from there on there is only way to move which is upwards, higher, to better places,” he continued.

"2020, whatever has been, is in the past now. I believe 2021 is going to be better, brighter and more beautiful for all of us, inshallah. But 2020 has taught us something - that real fun is with real people like your families, friends and loved ones. Friends and enemies you make virtually is good fun but it's not for games.”

"So, here's wishing you all happiness, joy and peace in 2021. Am I sounding like a cheap greeting card? Forgive me. Here's wishing you lots of paid cash too, so your dreams and goals are fulfilled,” he said.

"Before I sign off, here's a personal request. Please don't send me messages which say - hey, here's wishing you one year of happiness, 52 weeks of peace, 365 days of joy. They all mean the same thing, so just send me a 'Happy New Year' message please,” he added.