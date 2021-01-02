Katrina Kaif shares her favourite moment from 'The Queen's Gambit'

Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif on Saturday shared her favourite moment from Netflix show "The Queen's Gambit".

The "Bharat" actress took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of pictures of her TV screen.

"One of my favorite moments in film this year- When the stone melts," she wrote and concluded her caption with hashtag queens gambit.

The Queen's Gambit is a 2020 American coming-of-age period drama miniseries based on Walter Tevis's 1983 novel of the same name. It was created for Netflix by Scott Frank and Allan Scott.

