Saturday Jan 02 2021
Gas crisis in Pakistan intensifies, aggravates hardships for citizens, industrialists

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

  • Gas crisis in Karachi has domestic and industrial consumers worried
  • Low gas pressure also persists in different areas of Quetta; in Gujranwala, residents cannot even light their stoves 
  • President Arif Alvi meets Karachi industrialists, assures them they will be updated on the government's redressal measures soon

The persisting gas crisis, due to the ongoing winter season, has intensified and added hardships to the people's lives.

The gas shortage in Karachi has domestic and industrial consumers, as well as tandoors, teahouses, and hotels worried.

The severe cold weather has further aggravated the citizens' plight as it has led to a reduction in pressure and the suspension of gas supply in residential areas.

Read more: Pakistan gas crisis to worsen in January 2021

In Gujranwala, residents cannot light their stoves due to gas shortage  and are forced to buy expensive cylinders.

CNG stations in Multan have been shut down due to gas shortage, which has further added to the citizens' woes.

Low gas pressure persists in different areas of Quetta — in Nawan Kali, Sariab Road, Brewery, Bypass, and other areas — due to which domestic and business consumers are facing difficulties.

Read more: Gas crisis grips Pakistan; CNG pumps closed, pressure dips

Apart from this, a reduction in gas pressure in Ziarat and Kalat has also increased the hardships of the citizens who are forced to burn expensive wood.

Alvi meets industrialists

Meanwhile, President Arif Alvi, in a meeting with industrialists at the Governor House in Karachi, said he would take up the matter of gas crisis with concerned ministers.

Karachi Chamber of Commerce (KCC) President Sharq Vohra said that the emergence of the gas crisis during an increase in exports is a matter of concern and should be probed.

Read more about the Pakistan government's thoughts on gas shortage

President Alvi assured the business community that they would receive an update on the root causes of the gas crisis and the government’s strategy being devised to deal with the situation. 


