Saturday Jan 02 2021
Sarah Michelle Gellar sheds light on the time she was assumed underage

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

Sarah Michelle Gellar recently recalled the exact moment when a local barkeep refused to serve her, all because she didn’t look old enough.

According to IANS, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress claimed, “The idea of it affected me beforehand but then I actually got carded in a hotel on my 40th birthday.”

“I thought it was a joke. I thought somebody had called ahead. But they wouldn't serve me and I had to go to my room and get my driver's licence.”

“The guy nearly died when he saw it, he was like, 'Oh my God, I didn't recognise you! I thought you were the nanny!' So that was a good day. rI always say a lot of it is down to genetics. I drink a lot of water and wear sunscreen. And it comes from being happy too, I think that shows through.”

Before concluding she claimed, "I also think during the coronavirus pandemic, my skin has never looked better because I almost never put make-up on - for the first time in years. I've always been on set with heavy make-up. Never say never but for now it's all mine. I'm not against anything. I've tried to make my skincare regime as natural as I can."

