Machine Gun Kelly's daughter accompanies him to New York, Megan Fox nowhere to be seen

Machine Gun Kelly on Friday shared an adorable picture with his 12-year-old daughter which they took before boarding a plane.

Taking to Instagram, Kelly, real name Richard Colson Baker, shared a picture and a video with a caption that read, "taking her to see the ball drop in person. We’re performing in Times Square tonight on ABC @rockineve if you’re by a TV."

In the picture Casie Colson Baker is seen sitting on her father's shoulders while the video shows them playing abroad a private plane.

According to reports, the Cleveland rapper tends to keep his daughter out of the spotlight but he loves spending time with his girl.

Kelly's girlfriend and Hollywood star Megan Fox was nowhere to be seen in the picture and the video shared by the rapper.