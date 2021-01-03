Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 03 2021
Larry King hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

American TV legend Larry King was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles after testing positive for COVID-19.

The broadcasting icon, 87, had previously spent weeks in the hospital over numerous health scares, including a cardiac arrest, a stroke, diabetes as well as prostate and lung cancer.

King was admitted in the hospital on his 87th birthday over blood flow issues.

According Roger Friedman’s Showbiz 411, the veteran talk show host has been ill since the past ten days.

As per Daily Mail, his wife, Shawn, and their two kids, Chance and Cannon, cannot visit him either.

King was currently in the process of getting a divorce from his wife but the two remain on good terms.

He had lost his two children last year, son Andy, 65, from a heart attack, and daughter Chaia, 55, from lung cancer. 

