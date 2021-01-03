Can't connect right now! retry
Queen Elizabeth bluntly told Harry and Meghan ‘you’re either in or you’re out!’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's showdown with Queen Elizabeth II may be soon getting intense as their one-year review nears.  

Sources have spilled have the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been blasted and were made clear last year at the time of their exit that they will not be allowed to cherry pick the royal perks that they deemed worthy to stick with following their resignation from royal duties.

The royal insider told the Mail: "Harry was told very clearly in January by his grandmother that 'you work for the monarchy, the monarchy doesn't work for you'."

It was further revealed that during the initial review right after they announced their departure, they were told that if they cannot “accept that, then you need to walk away.”

"Her Majesty was remarkably clear and decisive on that point and has never deviated from it, not once. I think what has evolved this year across the Atlantic has only served to prove her point,” said the insider.

"The Queen is very firmly of the opinion that you can't pick and choose what you do when it comes to the institution. Either you are in, or you are out."

The source went on to say that the Sussex pair’s moves following Megxit "clearly show the truth of it, they simply had ambitions that were completely incompatible with being members of the Royal Family."

"It was their choice to leave and seek their fortunes elsewhere. No one exiled them,” the source added.

"Indeed, the Queen made clear she didn't want Harry and Meghan to go and that they are still very much-loved members of her family and have her support.”

"Harry and Meghan are clearly where they want to be, and good luck to them. But their subsequent career choices have scuppered any chance of retaining even a quasi-official royal role,” they added. 

