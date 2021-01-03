Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 03 2021
How Prince William reacted after finding out about Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Most of the world was shocked after learning that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had decided to step down as senior members of the British royal family. 

And while many of us may had thought the royal fold would be aware of the decision made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, that was hardly the case.

A royal insider came forth to spill the beans about what went down behind closed doors in the palace, and from the looks of it, all hell had broken loose.

The source, in conversation with The Sun, said that the couple’s statement left Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William furious.

“Their statement was not cleared with anyone. It breaks all protocol. This is a declaration of war on the family,” said the source.

“There is fury over how they’ve done this without any thought for the implications for the institution. The Queen is deeply upset. The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge are incandescent with rage,” they went on to say.

“Courtiers can’t believe it. There are so many unanswered questions, but they’ve just up and done it without a thought for anyone else,” they added. 

