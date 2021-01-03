Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Gal Gadot calls Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi her ‘personal Wonder Woman’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Gal Gadot shared a series of photos of all the women who inspired her throughout the year

Hollywood's leading star Gal Gadot has lauded her ‘personal wonder woman’ who became a face of empowerment in India amidst the country'smonths-long anti-citizenship law protests.

Wrapping up her 2020, the Wonder Woman star shared a series of photos of all the women who inspired her throughout the year from all across the globe.

Amongst those was New Delhi’s neighbourhood Shaheen Bagh’s activist Bilkis Bano who had fought for the Muslims of India earlier in 2020 during the anti-CAA demonstrations.

Sharing photos of the strong female figures, Gadot wrote: “Saying farewell to 2020, with all my love to my personal Wonder Women. Some are those closest to me - my family, my friends - some are inspiring women I’ve loved discovering, and some are exceptional women I hope to meet in the future. Together, we can do wonders! Share your own wonder women with me.”

Gadot had also shared a shot of the 82-year-old on her Instagram Story, and wrote: “The 82-year-old activist fighting for women’s equality in India showed me it’s never too late to fight for what you believe in.”

Apart from Bilkis Dadi, the list also included New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as well as some of the actor’s closest friends and family. 

More From Entertainment:

Ibn Arabi actor from 'Ertugrul' wants to work with Feroze Khan

Ibn Arabi actor from 'Ertugrul' wants to work with Feroze Khan

Famous TV host Nadia Khan confirms her third marriage

Famous TV host Nadia Khan confirms her third marriage
How Prince William reacted after finding out about Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit

How Prince William reacted after finding out about Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit
Queen Elizabeth bluntly told Harry and Meghan ‘you’re either in or you’re out!’

Queen Elizabeth bluntly told Harry and Meghan ‘you’re either in or you’re out!’
Prince Andrew is a ‘blight’ on everything the royal family does

Prince Andrew is a ‘blight’ on everything the royal family does
Kate Middleton was left heartbroken after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit

Kate Middleton was left heartbroken after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit
Queen to start delegating tasks to younger royals in 2021 amidst talk of abdication

Queen to start delegating tasks to younger royals in 2021 amidst talk of abdication

Larry King hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis

Larry King hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis

'Meghan Markle to toss away and discard Prince Harry once she is finished with him'

'Meghan Markle to toss away and discard Prince Harry once she is finished with him'
Princess Diana hid Harry's gender from Prince Charles over startling reason

Princess Diana hid Harry's gender from Prince Charles over startling reason
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to give up all commercial deals before Megxit deal reverse

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to give up all commercial deals before Megxit deal reverse
Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney posts cryptic message on Instagram

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney posts cryptic message on Instagram

Latest

view all