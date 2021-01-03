Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s relationship to face bumps in 2021, predicts astrologer

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been going strong since they first met back in 2016.

However, a royal astrologer has predicted some trouble in paradise in the year 2021 alongside other shocking guesses for the pair.

Writing for HELLO! astrologer Debbie Frank claims that this year could prove to be a big one for the Duchess of Sussex who might surprise the world as well as the royal fold.

“Close relationships require extra input too. From May onwards, Meghan's knack of surprising us all will come to the fore,” she wrote.

“Meghan's 2021 continues her push to establish a huge role in the world. She will forge partnerships with organisations that give her a powerful platform,” she added.

However, she went on to note that there may be some strains that will fall on her relationship with Prince Harry.

“There are complications that filter through into her relationship with Harry,” she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s documentary series with Oprah Winfrey faces delay

Prince Harry’s documentary series with Oprah Winfrey faces delay
Zac Efron’s relationship with Vanessa Valladares revealed

Zac Efron’s relationship with Vanessa Valladares revealed

Vanessa Kirby supports 'survivors of abuse' amid costar Shia LaBeouf's assault case

Vanessa Kirby supports 'survivors of abuse' amid costar Shia LaBeouf's assault case
Ibn Arabi actor from 'Ertugrul' wants to work with Feroze Khan

Ibn Arabi actor from 'Ertugrul' wants to work with Feroze Khan

Gal Gadot calls Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi her ‘personal Wonder Woman’

Gal Gadot calls Shaheen Bagh’s Bilkis Dadi her ‘personal Wonder Woman’

Famous TV host Nadia Khan confirms her third marriage

Famous TV host Nadia Khan confirms her third marriage
How Prince William reacted after finding out about Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit

How Prince William reacted after finding out about Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit
Queen Elizabeth bluntly told Harry and Meghan ‘you’re either in or you’re out!’

Queen Elizabeth bluntly told Harry and Meghan ‘you’re either in or you’re out!’
Prince Andrew is a ‘blight’ on everything the royal family does

Prince Andrew is a ‘blight’ on everything the royal family does
Kate Middleton was left heartbroken after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit

Kate Middleton was left heartbroken after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit
Queen to start delegating tasks to younger royals in 2021 amidst talk of abdication

Queen to start delegating tasks to younger royals in 2021 amidst talk of abdication

Larry King hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis

Larry King hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis

Latest

view all