Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s relationship to face bumps in 2021, predicts astrologer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been going strong since they first met back in 2016.

However, a royal astrologer has predicted some trouble in paradise in the year 2021 alongside other shocking guesses for the pair.

Writing for HELLO! astrologer Debbie Frank claims that this year could prove to be a big one for the Duchess of Sussex who might surprise the world as well as the royal fold.

“Close relationships require extra input too. From May onwards, Meghan's knack of surprising us all will come to the fore,” she wrote.

“Meghan's 2021 continues her push to establish a huge role in the world. She will forge partnerships with organisations that give her a powerful platform,” she added.

However, she went on to note that there may be some strains that will fall on her relationship with Prince Harry.

“There are complications that filter through into her relationship with Harry,” she said.