Rihanna slams pushy fan asking about ‘R9’ album update

Sunday Jan 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Grammy award winning singer Rihanna recently slammed a fan who wanted updates on her upcoming album R9.

It all began once a fan enquired about the status of Rihanna’s album over on Instagram, underneath one of her latest posts.

The post in question featured a picture of the star standing next to the pool all decked out in a shimmery beach cover-up and swim suit, in accessories galore.

The comment arrived barely a few minutes after the caption in Rihanna’s post went live. It read, “Resolution should be releasing the album.”

Check it out below:


