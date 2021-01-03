Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 03 2021
Hailey Baldwin claps back against ‘mean girl’ title

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Hailey Baldwin is one of the few star kids that did not 'go off the rails', yet nearly every netizen attempts to brand her bad. Hence, in an attempt to salvage her reputation the singer hit back to clear the air.

She shed light on it all during her recent interview on Graham’s podcast, Pretty Big Deal.

There she defended herself against the ‘fake Christian’ tag and was quoted saying, “I was definitely not a crazy teenager. I was really well-behaved. I was homeschooled too so not really getting into any trouble. Maybe took a sip of vodka when I was 16 in a friend’s basement. And that was extreme to me.”

While she has separated herself from her parent’s preferred congregation, she continues to practice the religion at her own accord.

“One thing that I definitely struggled with, with faith, at a young age, was guilt. If I do this, then God is going to be mad at me. In my household — I don’t think my parents meant to — but it felt like fear-based Christianity … At the same time, the Bible is so much about forgiveness.”

