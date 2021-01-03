Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Jan 03 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS Suga touches on his blooming potential

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

BTS Suga touches on his blooming potential

BTS Suga aims to blast his true potential to ARMYs and diversify it all by proving “there’s still a lot I can do.”

The singer shed light on it all during his interview in the Break The Silence: The Movie. There Suga and his band mates touched on their joys, struggles and fears a group.

He was quoted saying, “Honestly, I think I’ve shown about half of my potential. There’s still a lot I can do. Maybe it’s because I like plot twists, but there’s nothing like showing something I’ve never revealed before that elicits an immediate response.”

Throughout his time in the entertainment industry, Suga was able to dip his feet into numerous genres of music, from R&B to ballad, dance, trot and even hi-hop.

He explained, “The dance performance during ‘Seesaw’ is one example. There are so many things you can do. I could suddenly start doing rock music though I’m not a rock musician. Or even trot music…oh I’ve already done that.”

With endless possibilities now in front of him, Suga claimed, “Anyway, I can show so many more things, and there are so many genres in the world. There are many things I can show because there are so many things I can choose from.”

He concluded by saying, “You never know, right? As I grow older, I could be working on stage productions or visual productions. If I show various different sides, I guess there’d be a lot more for me to show.”

More From Entertainment:

Megan Fox joins MGK and his daughter at Times Square

Megan Fox joins MGK and his daughter at Times Square

Royal family told to not use taxpayers' money to fund lavish lifestyle

Royal family told to not use taxpayers' money to fund lavish lifestyle
Snoop Dogg hints at dissing Eminem

Snoop Dogg hints at dissing Eminem

Ex-stalker touches on moments BTS boys ‘couldn’t escape’

Ex-stalker touches on moments BTS boys ‘couldn’t escape’
Youtuber PewDiePie tops list of handsome people of 2020

Youtuber PewDiePie tops list of handsome people of 2020
BTS Jungkook takes down ‘unnecessary’ need to hide his personality

BTS Jungkook takes down ‘unnecessary’ need to hide his personality
Meghan Markle's trial with her father would be 'traumatic' for her family

Meghan Markle's trial with her father would be 'traumatic' for her family
Hailey Baldwin claps back against ‘mean girl’ title

Hailey Baldwin claps back against ‘mean girl’ title
Rihanna slams pushy fan asking about ‘R9’ album update

Rihanna slams pushy fan asking about ‘R9’ album update
Gal Gadot recalls ‘almost dying’ on ‘Wonder Woman’ set

Gal Gadot recalls ‘almost dying’ on ‘Wonder Woman’ set
Prince Harry’s documentary series with Oprah Winfrey faces delay

Prince Harry’s documentary series with Oprah Winfrey faces delay

Nadia Khan shares more photos from her wedding ceremony

Nadia Khan shares more photos from her wedding ceremony

Latest

view all