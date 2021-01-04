Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Jan 04 2021
Another victory for Pakistan Shaheens in New Zealand

Monday Jan 04, 2021

Pakistan Shaheens have recorded their second consecutive victory so far. — PCB

LINCOLN: Pakistan Shaheens have recorded their second consecutive victory on the tour of New Zealand, defeating New Zealand XI by an impressive margin of 101 runs in the third of the five Twenty20 matches here at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval on Sunday.

The Shaheens after being put into batting, made a big total of 231 for five in the allotted 20 overs with the help of two brilliant fifties from Haider Ali and Zeeshan Malik.

Haider blasted 64 from just 28 balls with five sixes and four boundaries while Zeeshan hit 54 off 37 balls with ten fours.

Earlier, Zeeshan along with Abdullah Shafique provided a solid start of 84. Abdullah made 35 off 24 balls with three fours and a six.

Hussain Talat also played a useful innings of 44 not out from just 17 balls with four fours and three sixes while Imad Butt smashed a six ball 25 from three sixes and a four.

Chasing 232, the New Zealand XI batsmen could not resist against an accurate bowling by leg-spinner Usman Qadir, who captured three wickets for 18 runs, and the entire team was bowled out for 130 in 18.1 overs.

Pakistan Shaheens will play their fifth and final T20 match on January 5, also against the New Zealand XI.

More From Sports:

Omar Khalid wins 60th National Amateur Golf Championship

Kamran Ghulam becomes lead scorer with 105 not-out in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Sania Mirza reveals she is a big foodie in new Instagram snap

PAK vs NZ: New Zealand dismiss Pakistan for 297 as Azhar Ali leads fightback

Omar Khalid takes over as sole leader in National Golf Championship

Five Indian cricketers isolated in Melbourne as boards investigate protocol breach

'We share in your sorrow': Pakistan team spends time with families of Christchurch attack victims

PSL 2021: Herschelle Gibbs named Karachi Kings head coach

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly hospitalised following chest pain

Fawad Alam 'humbled' after winning best individual performance award

Pak vs NZ: Injured Babar Azam ruled out of Christchurch Test

PSL 6 draft to be held on January 9: report

