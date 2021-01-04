Another victory for Pakistan Shaheens in New Zealand

Pakistan Shaheens have recorded their second consecutive victory so far. — PCB

LINCOLN: Pakistan Shaheens have recorded their second consecutive victory on the tour of New Zealand, defeating New Zealand XI by an impressive margin of 101 runs in the third of the five Twenty20 matches here at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval on Sunday.

The Shaheens after being put into batting, made a big total of 231 for five in the allotted 20 overs with the help of two brilliant fifties from Haider Ali and Zeeshan Malik.

Haider blasted 64 from just 28 balls with five sixes and four boundaries while Zeeshan hit 54 off 37 balls with ten fours.

Earlier, Zeeshan along with Abdullah Shafique provided a solid start of 84. Abdullah made 35 off 24 balls with three fours and a six.

Hussain Talat also played a useful innings of 44 not out from just 17 balls with four fours and three sixes while Imad Butt smashed a six ball 25 from three sixes and a four.

Chasing 232, the New Zealand XI batsmen could not resist against an accurate bowling by leg-spinner Usman Qadir, who captured three wickets for 18 runs, and the entire team was bowled out for 130 in 18.1 overs.

Pakistan Shaheens will play their fifth and final T20 match on January 5, also against the New Zealand XI.