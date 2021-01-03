Sheikh Rasheed meets slain youth Usama Nadeem's family, vows not to spare culprits

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed (L) and slain youth Usama Nadeem. Photo: File/Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday visited the family of Usama Nadeem, the 22-year-old man who was shot dead by police a day ago, and vowed that those responsible "will not be spared".



Speaking to journalists outside of the deceased's house after meeting his family, Sheikh Rasheed condemned the incident which led to the loss of a precious life.

The minister said that "he would not spare any of the policemen involved in the incident", adding that a case of terrorism would also be filed against them.

The family of the victim, during the minister's visit, demanded inquiry of the incident under supervision of a senior judge of high court.

The minister said all legal aspects of the demand would be examined, adding, it would be honoured, if the law permits. He said no injustice would be done to anyone as all were equal under law.

Sheikh Rasheed directed the Inspector General Islamabad Police to take steps to prevent any such incident in future.

Aside from Rasheed, Special Assitant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfi Bukhari also met Usama's family to offer condolences.

"Met Usama Satti’s family today upon PM Imran Khan’s instructions and assured them of complete transparent investigation and results," he wrote on Twitter.

"Usama’s services for ISF (Insaf Students Federation) will not go in vain. All depts meant for public service are answerable to people, no misuse of authority is acceptable."

Physical remand of officers involved

A judicial magistrate on Sunday also approved the three-day physical remand of the police officials who allegedly killed Usama.



The police officers were presented before Judicial Magistrate Naveed Khan who was presiding over a hearing of the case.

Police sought a five-day remand for the suspects but the court instead approved a three-day physical remand.

Five members of Islamabad Police's ATS were arrested on Saturday after the shooting incident.



The incident



According to police, Usama was shot on Islamabad’s Srinagar Highway on Friday night reportedly after he ignored police warnings to stop.

An Islamabad Police spokesperson had said that police were acting on a tip-off about a robbery attempt in Shams Colony. When the ATS reached the locality, they spotted a "suspicious vehicle" with tinted windows and asked it to pull over. When the driver failed to comply, the police chased the vehicle and shot at its tires.

“Unfortunately, two bullets hit the driver (Usama),” the spokesperson had added.

The body was then taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences for a post-mortem. Waqas Khawaja, a PIMS spokesperson, had said the autopsy revealed the young man was shot six times — in the chest, back, and head.

Khawaja had added that the shots were fired from the front.

Read more: Five members of Islamabad's anti-terror squad arrested after young man allegedly shot dead

A judicial inquiry has been ordered to probe the incident and the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad has also formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) headed by the superintendent of police (SP) of Saddar, Sarfraz Virk.

The JIT has been set up under Section 19 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. The team has been tasked to complete its investigation promptly and submit a report.