Pak vs NZ: In-form Azhar Ali hopes to end New Zealand series on a high

ISLAMABAD: Former Test captain Azhar Ali Sunday aimed to end the tour on a high, sharing that he was happy as his innings helped his team post a decent first innings total.

Speaking to the media at the end of the first day’s play of the second Test in Christchurch, he said: "Now when we have a good score, we will go all out for a win, and InshaAllah we would achieve that, the former captain hoped.

He regretted missing out on a maiden Test century against New Zealand but at the same time expressed his happiness over his contribution as a batsman that helped the visitors post a decent first innings total on a tricky pitch.

“The good thing about my innings was a good fighting total. New Zealand bowlers kept on taking help from the track, however, we made sure to keep up the run tempo high throughout the day."

"You face equal chances of scoring and getting out on such tracks. Unlike the first Test, here the pitch gave us every opportunity to play strokes and get runs quickly,” he added.

Praising batsmen as they all chipped in to take the score to the 300 mark, he said: “With the new red cherry, conditions were very tough on an opening day. With a considerable movement with the old ball too, this ground has a history of helping seamers and it lived up to its reputation on Sunday too."

“This is a competitive score and I think we have good chances if our bowlers consistently bowl to a usual nagging line and length today. I believe we can bowl out New Zealand for a low total.”



To a question on Zafar Gohar’s debut in Test and his contribution with the bat, he commented that the debutant had shown he was a true all-rounder.

“The way he handled Kiwis bowlers was really a good sign for the future of Pakistan cricket. Zafar showed that he has the ability to perform where it matters the most," Ali appreciated Gohar.