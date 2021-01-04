How Princess Diana confronted Camilla about her affair with Prince Charles

Princess Diana and Prince Charles lived a life full of turmoil and chaos together during the period in which they were married, owing to the latter's affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

The revelation about the Prince of Wales cheating on his wife was made by the late royal herself in her explosive biography penned by Andrew Morton, whom she secretly gave interviews to.

In the biography, Diana had narrated how she had gone up to Camilla in the middle of a party and asked if she could have a word with her.

“(Camilla) looked really uncomfortable and put her head down. We sat down, and I was utterly terrified of her. And I said: ‘Camilla, I would just like you to know that I know exactly what is going on.’ She said: ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about!’ and I said: ‘I know what’s going on between you and Charles, and I just want you to know that.’”

As per the book, Camilla responded to her, saying: “You’ve got everything you ever wanted. You’ve got all the men in the world falling in love with you, and you’ve got two beautiful children. What more could you want?”

“I want my husband,” replied Diana.

“I’m sorry I’m in the way. I obviously am in the way, and it must be hell for both of you, but I do know what is going on. Don’t treat me like an idiot,” added the Princess of Wales.

She then revealed how she cried hysterically that night: “In the car, on the way back, my husband was over me like a bad rash, and I cried like I have never cried before.”

“It was anger, it was seven years’ pent-up anger coming out. I cried and cried and cried, and I didn’t sleep that night,” she added.