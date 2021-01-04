Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 04 2021
By
Web Desk

How Princess Diana confronted Camilla about her affair with Prince Charles

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 04, 2021

Princess Diana and Prince Charles lived a life full of turmoil and chaos together during the period in which they were married, owing to the latter's affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

The revelation about the Prince of Wales cheating on his wife was made by the late royal herself in her explosive biography penned by Andrew Morton, whom she secretly gave interviews to.

In the biography, Diana had narrated how she had gone up to Camilla in the middle of a party and asked if she could have a word with her.

“(Camilla) looked really uncomfortable and put her head down. We sat down, and I was utterly terrified of her. And I said: ‘Camilla, I would just like you to know that I know exactly what is going on.’ She said: ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about!’ and I said: ‘I know what’s going on between you and Charles, and I just want you to know that.’”

As per the book, Camilla responded to her, saying: “You’ve got everything you ever wanted. You’ve got all the men in the world falling in love with you, and you’ve got two beautiful children. What more could you want?”

“I want my husband,” replied Diana.

“I’m sorry I’m in the way. I obviously am in the way, and it must be hell for both of you, but I do know what is going on. Don’t treat me like an idiot,” added the Princess of Wales.

She then revealed how she cried hysterically that night: “In the car, on the way back, my husband was over me like a bad rash, and I cried like I have never cried before.”

“It was anger, it was seven years’ pent-up anger coming out. I cried and cried and cried, and I didn’t sleep that night,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Veena Malik’s ex-husband appeals to PM Imran to help him amid custody case

Veena Malik’s ex-husband appeals to PM Imran to help him amid custody case
Royals dreading the release of Meghan Markle’s sister’s memoir?

Royals dreading the release of Meghan Markle’s sister’s memoir?
Harry Potter star Devon Murray welcomes his first child

Harry Potter star Devon Murray welcomes his first child

Veena Malik’s ex-husband Asad Khattak arrives in Pakistan amidst custody battle

Veena Malik’s ex-husband Asad Khattak arrives in Pakistan amidst custody battle
Kate Middleton had shown support to Meghan Markle after she teared up in an interview

Kate Middleton had shown support to Meghan Markle after she teared up in an interview
Prince Harry, Prince William’s relationship to be tested at Prince Philip's birthday

Prince Harry, Prince William’s relationship to be tested at Prince Philip's birthday
Sanam Jung breaks silence over ‘completely ridiculous’ divorce rumours

Sanam Jung breaks silence over ‘completely ridiculous’ divorce rumours
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of slighting Prince Charles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of slighting Prince Charles
Kanye West is ‘taking space’ from Kim Kardashian amidst divorce frenzy

Kanye West is ‘taking space’ from Kim Kardashian amidst divorce frenzy
Harvey Weinstein to appeal his Manhattan rape conviction within 3 months

Harvey Weinstein to appeal his Manhattan rape conviction within 3 months

Blake Shelton’s ‘tone-deaf’ song ‘Minimum Wage’ catches flak

Blake Shelton’s ‘tone-deaf’ song ‘Minimum Wage’ catches flak

Prince Harry is 'shadow of man he once was' after moving to US

Prince Harry is 'shadow of man he once was' after moving to US

Latest

view all