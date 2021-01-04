Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar ties the knot

Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has tied the knot in a private ceremony recently, he has confirmed on social media.



Taking to Instagram, Tiger Zinda Hai director shared an adorable picture where he can be seen holding the hand of his wife during their wedding ceremony.

Ali Abbas Zafar captioned the photo simply saying “Bismillah” followed by heart emoticon.

He has not yet revealed the name of his wife.

Katrina kaif was the first to congratulate Ali Abbas Zafar on his marriage.

The Sooryavanshi actress dropped lovely comment saying “Congratulations to u both’ followed by heart emoji.

Fans and other B-town stars also extended sweet wishes to the newly married couple.