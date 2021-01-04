Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor’s Peshawar homes to be purchased by KPK govt for Rs23mn

The ancestral homes of Bollywood icons, Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar are to be purchased by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government after the release of Rs23.56million was approved on Saturday.

The release was formally approved by KPK Chief Minister Mehmud Khan which would permit the authorities to buy the properties, which have been declared as national heritages.

The rate for the homes of the two actors was determined by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Communication and Works Department a couple of weeks prior to the approval.

The price was decided by Deputy Commission of Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar with Kumar’s 101 square meter house going for Rs80.56 lacs while the Kapoors’ 151.75 square-meter residence going for Rs1.50 crore.

Following the procurement of the homes, the KPK archeology department will turn the houses into museums.