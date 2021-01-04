Justin Bieber vs Tom Cruise: Canadian singer reignites his challenge with Hollywood actor

Justin Bieber has left fans speculating as he appeared to reignite his bizarre challenge with Tom Cruise in the latest social media post.



The Canadian singer famously challenged the Hollywood star to a fight in 2019 and later he backtracked on the unusual idea.

The Hailey Bieber's sweetheart took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a photo from his latest music video 'Anyone' that featured the 26-year-old in a boxing ring.

The 'Baby' hitmaker, alongside the black and white picture, added a cryptic caption: "Tom Cruise is toast."

Justin's friends and fans were quick to spot the caption and took to the comment section to share their thoughts as one responded by saying: "NOT THIS AGAIN."



The second person wrote: "Tom gotta watch out." Another penned: "Tom cruise seeing Justin calling him out again."

The 'Yummy' singer previously challenged the 'Mission Impossible' star Tom Cruise to a fight in 2019, saying: "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?"

Justin Bieber appeared totally different in boxers as he covered up tattoos with make-up.