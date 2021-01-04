Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Feroze Khan accepts Ibn Arabi of ‘Ertugrul’ offer to work on some projects together

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 04, 2021

Feroze Khan accepts Ibn Arabi of ‘Ertugrul’ offer to work on some projects together

Feroze Khan has accepted the offer of Turkish actor Osman Soykut, who portrays the role of Ibn Arabi in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, to work on some projects together.

Commenting on Osman’s post where the Ertugrul star asked Feroze Khan for some projects together, the Khaani actor said, “Hey ozman! Thank you. I have continued again to serve the higher cause.”

He further said, “Would definitely connect let’s do something together.”

Earlier, Feroze, who recently announced to quit the showbiz, received an offer from Osman Soykut to work on some projects together.

Soykut had also thanked Khan for sharing the quotes of the 12th-century Muslim scholar, poet and philosopher.

A day after Feroze shared the quote of Ibn Arabi, Osman Soykut turned to Instagram and shared the same photo the Khaani actor had posted and wrote, “Thank you Feroze Khan @ferozekhan for sharing these golden words from the great master Ibn Arabi.”

The Turkish actor also advised Feroze Khan, saying, “I heard you have left show business in order to serve Islam. I believe there are many different ways to serve the higher cause.”

He went on to say, “Please let me know if there is anything I can do for you, or if you would like to work on some projects together!”

More From Entertainment:

Rupert Grint open to making Harry Potter return even after 10 years

Rupert Grint open to making Harry Potter return even after 10 years
Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies

Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' grabs $5.5 million domestically, global total tops $118 million

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' grabs $5.5 million domestically, global total tops $118 million
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely to grace their friends' wedding vow renewal in France

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely to grace their friends' wedding vow renewal in France
Kate Middleton named UK's 'best fashion influencer'

Kate Middleton named UK's 'best fashion influencer'
Justin Bieber vs Tom Cruise: Canadian singer reignites his challenge with Hollywood actor

Justin Bieber vs Tom Cruise: Canadian singer reignites his challenge with Hollywood actor
Veena Malik’s ex-husband appeals to PM Imran to help him amid custody case

Veena Malik’s ex-husband appeals to PM Imran to help him amid custody case
Royals dreading the release of Meghan Markle’s sister’s memoir?

Royals dreading the release of Meghan Markle’s sister’s memoir?
Harry Potter star Devon Murray welcomes his first child

Harry Potter star Devon Murray welcomes his first child

Veena Malik’s ex-husband Asad Khattak arrives in Pakistan amidst custody battle

Veena Malik’s ex-husband Asad Khattak arrives in Pakistan amidst custody battle
Kate Middleton had shown support to Meghan Markle after she teared up in an interview

Kate Middleton had shown support to Meghan Markle after she teared up in an interview
Prince Harry, Prince William’s relationship to be tested at Prince Philip's birthday

Prince Harry, Prince William’s relationship to be tested at Prince Philip's birthday

Latest

view all