Feroze Khan accepts Ibn Arabi of ‘Ertugrul’ offer to work on some projects together

Feroze Khan has accepted the offer of Turkish actor Osman Soykut, who portrays the role of Ibn Arabi in the historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, to work on some projects together.

Commenting on Osman’s post where the Ertugrul star asked Feroze Khan for some projects together, the Khaani actor said, “Hey ozman! Thank you. I have continued again to serve the higher cause.”

He further said, “Would definitely connect let’s do something together.”

Earlier, Feroze, who recently announced to quit the showbiz, received an offer from Osman Soykut to work on some projects together.

Soykut had also thanked Khan for sharing the quotes of the 12th-century Muslim scholar, poet and philosopher.

A day after Feroze shared the quote of Ibn Arabi, Osman Soykut turned to Instagram and shared the same photo the Khaani actor had posted and wrote, “Thank you Feroze Khan @ferozekhan for sharing these golden words from the great master Ibn Arabi.”

The Turkish actor also advised Feroze Khan, saying, “I heard you have left show business in order to serve Islam. I believe there are many different ways to serve the higher cause.”

He went on to say, “Please let me know if there is anything I can do for you, or if you would like to work on some projects together!”