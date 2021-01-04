Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul actor Celal Al praises Feroze Khan for upcoming drama series

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 04, 2021

Famed Turkish actor Celal Al who portrays the role of Abdul Rahman Alp in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul was blown away with Pakistani actor Feroze Khan's upcoming drama.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the Turkish star was impressed with the teaser trailer of Geo Network's drama Khuda Aur Muhabbat.

He praised the Pakistani actor for his work as he captioned the video "Brother" along with emojis of the Turkish and Pakistani flags as well as the heart emoji.

He also captioned the video "Turk Pak Botherhood" which appears to be a goodwill gesture.

Take a look:


More From Entertainment:

Rupert Grint open to making Harry Potter return even after 10 years

Rupert Grint open to making Harry Potter return even after 10 years
Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies

Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' grabs $5.5 million domestically, global total tops $118 million

Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 1984' grabs $5.5 million domestically, global total tops $118 million
Feroze Khan accepts Ibn Arabi of ‘Ertugrul’ offer to work on some projects together

Feroze Khan accepts Ibn Arabi of ‘Ertugrul’ offer to work on some projects together
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely to grace their friends' wedding vow renewal in France

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry likely to grace their friends' wedding vow renewal in France
Kate Middleton named UK's 'best fashion influencer'

Kate Middleton named UK's 'best fashion influencer'
Justin Bieber vs Tom Cruise: Canadian singer reignites his challenge with Hollywood actor

Justin Bieber vs Tom Cruise: Canadian singer reignites his challenge with Hollywood actor
Veena Malik’s ex-husband appeals to PM Imran to help him amid custody case

Veena Malik’s ex-husband appeals to PM Imran to help him amid custody case
Royals dreading the release of Meghan Markle’s sister’s memoir?

Royals dreading the release of Meghan Markle’s sister’s memoir?
Harry Potter star Devon Murray welcomes his first child

Harry Potter star Devon Murray welcomes his first child

Veena Malik’s ex-husband Asad Khattak arrives in Pakistan amidst custody battle

Veena Malik’s ex-husband Asad Khattak arrives in Pakistan amidst custody battle
Kate Middleton had shown support to Meghan Markle after she teared up in an interview

Kate Middleton had shown support to Meghan Markle after she teared up in an interview

Latest

view all