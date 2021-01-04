8-year old killed due to injuries after brutal beating by madrassah teacher

The tragic incident took place in the jurisdiction of Saddar Police Station.



VEHARI: An eight-year-old madrassah student was allegedly beaten to death by his teacher for not memorising a lesson in Punjab’s Vehari city on Monday.



According to police, the tragic incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Saddar Police Station.

The deceased student, who was enrolled at the Madrassah to become a hafiz-e-Quran, was tortured by his teacher, identified as Imran Yaqub, for not memorising his lesson, the police said.

Police said the condition of the eight-year-old student deteriorated while he was being subjected to physical abuse and the student succumbed to his wounds before receiving medical treatment.

Following the incident, the police arrested the accused cleric. The body of the deceased was shifted to DHQ Hospital for postmortem and further investigation.