Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Abbas rues missed chances by Pakistan

Abbas disappointed by poor fielding

Fast bowler says pitch's behaviour has changed drastically

Abbas says he maintained a tight line and length

ISLAMABAD: Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas expressed his disappointment over the dropped catches that he believed had cost Pakistan dearly.

Abbas, while talking to the media after the end of day two, said that world-class batsmen hardly give bowlers an opportunity and it is important to make use of the ones you get.

“Several dropped catches and delivering no-balls on a crucial stage of the game have given the hosts an upper hand after the second day’s play. You cannot waste such chances against the quality batsmen, however our fielders messed it up in the shape of dropped catches. It is pertinent on the fielders to grab such chances that hardly come against quality teams,” Abbas said.

Pakistan missed multiple opportunities on day two to allow New Zealand to get away with the match. Shan Masood had dropped catches twice with Rizwan also missing an opportunity. While Shaheen Shah bowled a no-ball when batsmen were seen edging it to the slips. Even Azhar Ali took a late start to grab a catch offered by Kane Williamson.

“Giving any opportunity to the likes of Williamson, who is one of the best batsmen, is just like leaving the field open to the opponents. Just one miss could prove costly for Pakistan,” said Abbas.

The fast bowler said that Pakistan had a good start in the first session after it picked up two quick wickets but the Blackcaps came back strongly in the last session and ended the day on a high note.

The right-arm pacer was also taken aback by the pitch’s behaviour as it had changed drastically.

“There is hardly any movement in the wicket now as it started playing easier with each passing hour. The bounce that was witnessed by the bowlers on the first day was completely missing on the second. Batsmen were finding it easier to play, however, that was not the case when Pakistan batsmen faced the deliveries,” said the bowler.

Talking about his performance, Abbas said he maintained a tight line and length.

“Though I conceded fewer runs, I still believe I should have got more wickets. What I have learnt from my first-class career, I want to transfer that into the Test cricket.”