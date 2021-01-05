Islamabad: Work on Srinagar Highway landscaping kicked off

A signboard installed at Islamabad's Srinagar Highway.

ISLAMABAD: The work on the landscaping of 25-km Srinagar Highway has been started by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to revive its beauty, The News reported Tuesday.

The project has been launched under the Clean and Green Pakistan programme.

According to the details, the design outputs included road safety requirements, plant selection, grass types and earthworks.

The CDA planted almost 2,000 saplings on Srinagar Highway but the effort did not yield the desired results due to low survival rate.

Considered one of the main arteries of the capital city, the highway would also be beautified by planting evergreen flowering plants and preparation of flower beds is underway for this purpose.

The CDA’s Director Environment informed through a written message stating that landscaping of Srinagar Highway has been started by the Environment Directorate with the help of machinery.

The work on landscaping and beautification of the public parks in the residential sectors is also underway and it is expected that the civic authority would revive more than 150 parks in the next couple of years.

Another official said that the CDA is committed to providing an improved healthy and clean environment to the masses by planting more trees and flowers.

The official said the climate change ministry is also taking a keen interest in the beautification of Islamabad and the civic authority is benefitting from the programmes launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan to enhance green cover in the country.