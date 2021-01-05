Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William’s ascension to throne could finally settle rift with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Prince Harry and Prince William's rift has been going on since as long as we can remember. 

However, as per predictions, the two will put behind their differences only when the Duke of Cambridge takes over the throne from their father, Prince Charles—which itself will take a while to happen.

Royal commentator Carole Malone spoke about the brothers’ feud on Channel 5’s documentary, William and Harry: Prince’s at War.

"It will be interesting to see what happens when Prince William becomes King. What will their relationship be like?” she said.

"I think it may be better because William is always going to be King, nothing is going to change that and Harry will have accepted that a very long time ago,” she continued.

"Also, William at that point will be top dog, what he says goes. Whatever Prince Harry does or says, William will be in charge, end of story,” she said.

Other than that, royal expert Marlene Koeing also claimed that the two will eventually have to let bygones be bygones.

“We don't know everything, we only know what leaks have been made. You would want them to sit down and work things out and have conversations but that is between them,” she said.

"They are the only two people who can, Prince Charles or someone else can't say you really need to talk to your brother,” she continued.

"They need to make the decision to say hey I am living a separate life but I need to talk to my brother as we need to work things out."

"Let Prince William and Prince Harry do it. I think the public is putting too much pressure on this, I know it sounds strange. But they need to do it on their own, it is not for us to decide how it works,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana's wedding dress designer reveals 'horrific' wardrobe mishap

Princess Diana's wedding dress designer reveals 'horrific' wardrobe mishap
Eminem speaks about siding with Chris Brown after he assaulted Rihanna

Eminem speaks about siding with Chris Brown after he assaulted Rihanna
Twitter rallies for Kumail Nanjiani as body-shaming bullies give him flak

Twitter rallies for Kumail Nanjiani as body-shaming bullies give him flak
Prince Harry has no regrets about leaving UK: ‘He is thriving since Megxit’

Prince Harry has no regrets about leaving UK: ‘He is thriving since Megxit’

Prince William, Prince Harry took different lessons from parents’ loveless marriage

Prince William, Prince Harry took different lessons from parents’ loveless marriage

Larry King moved from ICU but is still hospitalized amid COVID-19 battle

Larry King moved from ICU but is still hospitalized amid COVID-19 battle

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly open to marriage in the near future

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly open to marriage in the near future

Jennifer Lopez spills secrets to her flawless skin

Jennifer Lopez spills secrets to her flawless skin
All hell breaks loose on Twitter after Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde start dating

All hell breaks loose on Twitter after Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde start dating
Prince Charles loathed Princess Diana because of her massive popularity

Prince Charles loathed Princess Diana because of her massive popularity
No, Tanya Roberts is not dead, rep backtracks on earlier statement

No, Tanya Roberts is not dead, rep backtracks on earlier statement

Eminem had to relearn how to rap because of substance abuse

Eminem had to relearn how to rap because of substance abuse

Latest

view all