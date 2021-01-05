Prince William’s ascension to throne could finally settle rift with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Prince William's rift has been going on since as long as we can remember.



However, as per predictions, the two will put behind their differences only when the Duke of Cambridge takes over the throne from their father, Prince Charles—which itself will take a while to happen.

Royal commentator Carole Malone spoke about the brothers’ feud on Channel 5’s documentary, William and Harry: Prince’s at War.

"It will be interesting to see what happens when Prince William becomes King. What will their relationship be like?” she said.

"I think it may be better because William is always going to be King, nothing is going to change that and Harry will have accepted that a very long time ago,” she continued.

"Also, William at that point will be top dog, what he says goes. Whatever Prince Harry does or says, William will be in charge, end of story,” she said.

Other than that, royal expert Marlene Koeing also claimed that the two will eventually have to let bygones be bygones.

“We don't know everything, we only know what leaks have been made. You would want them to sit down and work things out and have conversations but that is between them,” she said.

"They are the only two people who can, Prince Charles or someone else can't say you really need to talk to your brother,” she continued.

"They need to make the decision to say hey I am living a separate life but I need to talk to my brother as we need to work things out."

"Let Prince William and Prince Harry do it. I think the public is putting too much pressure on this, I know it sounds strange. But they need to do it on their own, it is not for us to decide how it works,” she added.