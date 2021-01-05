Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde kept romance under wraps thanks to James Corden

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Celebrated singer Harry Styles and actor and director Olivia Wilde wreaked havoc on social media after it was revealed that the two have been secretly dating.

And while the internet is only just finding out that the pair has been seeing each other, People confirmed that the love birds began dating a few weeks ago.

Following the report, many started wondering how the couple kept their romance a secret and it looks like it was all thanks to the former One Direction member’s pal and British talk show host, James Corden.

As per Page Six, the dreamboat had been spending time alone with his Don’t Worry Darling director at Corden’s nearby house in Palm Springs while they shot for the psychological thriller.

“This relationship between Harry and Olivia is very new. Olivia has been directing Harry in the movie in Palm Springs, and there were literally 10 people on the set, because they were strictly adhering to COVID rules,” said the source.

“Harry had been staying at James Corden’s house near Palm Springs during filming, and so they were able to be alone and keep their relationship very secret,” they went on to say.

“So everyone was really surprised — and rather delighted — when Harry brought Olivia as his date to the wedding, and introduced her as his girlfriend,” the insider added. 


