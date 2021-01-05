Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus sheds light on her relationship rules in the covid-19 era

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Miley Cyrus sheds light on her relationship rules in the covid-19 era

Midnight Sky singer Miley Cyrus recently spilled the beans behind her covid-19 dating crisis, relationships and the importance of maintaining personal boundaries during a candid discussion.

According to IANS, she claimed, “The only time that I ever felt like I was acting in my personal life is in relationships that were no longer working for me.”

“So I just encourage people to be logical – don’t drown in emotion, make your [expletive] list, look at what somebody is contributing and what someone is subtracting from your life, and then make an executive decision. If you’re not happy, get the [expletive] out.”

Near the end the Grammy award winning singer shed light on her current dating habits and admitted, "It's been a really interesting and challenging [time] for any sort of dating or meeting people.”

In regards to her decision to date amid a pandemic the singer assured fans by saying, “I am definitely not going to be doing anything that's irresponsible for myself or for other people … it's just ridiculous for anybody that won't take the right precautions to keep each other safe. It's [expletive] up."


More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana's wedding dress designer reveals 'horrific' wardrobe mishap

Princess Diana's wedding dress designer reveals 'horrific' wardrobe mishap
Eminem speaks about siding with Chris Brown after he assaulted Rihanna

Eminem speaks about siding with Chris Brown after he assaulted Rihanna
Prince William’s ascension to throne could finally settle rift with Prince Harry

Prince William’s ascension to throne could finally settle rift with Prince Harry
Twitter rallies for Kumail Nanjiani as body-shaming bullies give him flak

Twitter rallies for Kumail Nanjiani as body-shaming bullies give him flak
Prince Harry has no regrets about leaving UK: ‘He is thriving since Megxit’

Prince Harry has no regrets about leaving UK: ‘He is thriving since Megxit’

Prince William, Prince Harry took different lessons from parents’ loveless marriage

Prince William, Prince Harry took different lessons from parents’ loveless marriage

Larry King moved from ICU but is still hospitalized amid COVID-19 battle

Larry King moved from ICU but is still hospitalized amid COVID-19 battle

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly open to marriage in the near future

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly open to marriage in the near future

Jennifer Lopez spills secrets to her flawless skin

Jennifer Lopez spills secrets to her flawless skin
All hell breaks loose on Twitter after Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde start dating

All hell breaks loose on Twitter after Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde start dating
Prince Charles loathed Princess Diana because of her massive popularity

Prince Charles loathed Princess Diana because of her massive popularity
No, Tanya Roberts is not dead, rep backtracks on earlier statement

No, Tanya Roberts is not dead, rep backtracks on earlier statement

Latest

view all