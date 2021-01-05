'Incredible scenes': ICC shares Hassan Ali's video of smashing sixes in QeA Trophy final





Hassan Ali playing a shot in the final. screengrab

There was a time when Pakistan's right-arm pacer Hassan Ali was one of the most lethal bowlers around the globe. However, in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 final the bowler demonstrated he can do ample damage with the bat as well.

Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) was impressed with Hassan Ali smashing a blistering 106 runs from 61 balls. The official account of the international cricket body shared a highlight of Hassan's innings in which he can be seen pummeling the bowlers all over the park.

The much-anticipated final ended in a draw between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab after the former's Sajid Khan took the final wicket when the scores were level to ensure no one had the last laugh.

The trophy was shared between the two teams. However, social media fell in love with Hassan Ali's batting prowess and urged selectors to call him back to the national squad.



