Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
By
Web Desk

'Incredible scenes': ICC shares Hassan Ali's video of smashing sixes in QeA Trophy final

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021


Hassan Ali playing a shot in the final. screengrab
  • Hassan Ali smashes 106 runs from 61 balls
  • QeA final ends in a tie between KP and Central Punjab
  • ICC shares highlights of Hassan Ali's blistering knock

There was a time when Pakistan's right-arm pacer Hassan Ali was one of the most lethal bowlers around the globe. However, in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 final the bowler demonstrated he can do ample damage with the bat as well. 

Even the International Cricket Council (ICC) was impressed with Hassan Ali smashing a blistering 106 runs from 61 balls. The official account of the international cricket body shared a highlight of Hassan's innings in which he can be seen pummeling the bowlers all over the park. 

The much-anticipated final ended in a draw between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab after the former's Sajid Khan took the final wicket when the scores were level to ensure no one had the last laugh. 

The trophy was shared between the two teams. However, social media fell in love with Hassan Ali's batting prowess and urged selectors to call him back to the national squad. 


More From Sports:

Pak vs SA: Selection committee meeting next week to finalise Pakistan squad

Pak vs SA: Selection committee meeting next week to finalise Pakistan squad
PAK vs NZ: Pakistani fans lash out at 'Sir' Shan Masood on social media

PAK vs NZ: Pakistani fans lash out at 'Sir' Shan Masood on social media
Pak vs NZ: Pakistani bowlers set 'unwanted' records during second Test

Pak vs NZ: Pakistani bowlers set 'unwanted' records during second Test
Moeen Ali tests positive for coronavirus as English cricket team arrives in Sri Lanka

Moeen Ali tests positive for coronavirus as English cricket team arrives in Sri Lanka
Can you spot little Wasim Akram in this throwback picture?

Can you spot little Wasim Akram in this throwback picture?
Pak vs NZ: Kane Williamson hits fourth double ton to match Brendon McCullum's record

Pak vs NZ: Kane Williamson hits fourth double ton to match Brendon McCullum's record
Pak vs NZ: Watch Pakistani players rush to congratulate Kane Williamson after dismissal

Pak vs NZ: Watch Pakistani players rush to congratulate Kane Williamson after dismissal
Pak vs NZ: Aleem Dar lashes out at Pakistan over poor fielding

Pak vs NZ: Aleem Dar lashes out at Pakistan over poor fielding
Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Abbas rues missed chances by Pakistan

Pak vs NZ: Mohammad Abbas rues missed chances by Pakistan
Former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir tests positive for coronavirus

Former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir tests positive for coronavirus
Pak vs NZ: Pakistan in deep trouble after Kane Williamson’s double ton

Pak vs NZ: Pakistan in deep trouble after Kane Williamson’s double ton
Number of spectators at Sydney Cricket Ground slashed to 25 per cent

Number of spectators at Sydney Cricket Ground slashed to 25 per cent

Latest

view all