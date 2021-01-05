Dua Lipa gets emotional over ‘Future Nostaliga’ stream success

Can't connect right now! retry
Dua Lipa recently took to social media to showcase her gratitude and appreciation for fans after her new album Future Nostaliga made shockwaves on online streaming platforms.

The Grammy award winning singer took to Instagram to celebrate the success and simultaneously thank her fans for their undying support during troubled times.

The post read, “Just found out we hit over 3 BILLION streams on Future Nostalgia in 2020! THANK YOU!!!!!! This album has changed my life in so many ways and I'm so happy it's found a home with you too!!!!!!"

Check it out below:


