Wednesday Jan 06 2021
Singer Kerry Katona to launch her own dating app

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Singer Kerry Katona has revealed her big plan, saying she would launch her own dating app with the intention to help people find their partner. 

The 40-year-old, who met her partner Ryan Mahoney on Bumble, shared her intention to provide an online platform to help other people with the slogan 'everybody deserves a happy ever after.'

The singer revealed: 'I’m releasing a new dating app with Ryan this year called Marnii. The slogan is ‘everybody deserves a happy ever after.’

She went on to say: 'We met on an app and some people think they’re not destined for love or don’t deserve it. I've been married, divorced, widowed, I’ve done them all.'

The former Atomic Kitten singer said: 'I thought I didn’t deserve to be in a relationship because it doesn’t work. For two years I was lonely, then I met Ryan. It doesn’t matter what you’ve been through, everybody deserves a happy ever after.'

Kerry Katona is reportedly planning her and Ryan’s wedding in presence of her five kids.

