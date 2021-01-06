Prince William refused to eat with Prince Harry after shocking royal exit announcement

'I’m not sitting with my brother, and the prince who said that was William,' says royal expert

Prince William refused to sit and eat at the same table as Prince Harry after he left everyone shocked with Megxit announcement.



According to royal expert Robert Lacey, "Both are volatile and tend to fly off the handle; we saw the truth of that earlier this year in January at the Sandringham Showdown, when the row exploded into the open.

“The Queen said, ‘All right, let’s have meeting next Monday at 2 o’clock, where we’ll sit around the table and hash it out with all our advisors, private secretaries, the courtiers. But before that, we’ll have a family lunch where the family can just sit together and talk.’

“One prince said no, I’m not coming to that, I’m not sitting with my brother, and the prince who said that was William," the Battle of Brothers author added.

“Most people were shocked. This is not Royal gossip; we saw William turning up late just in time for the 2 o’clock meeting, so there’s no doubt at all that was his position then.

“Friends suggest he was so furious with Harry that he couldn’t trust himself to sit at same table [as him]. This is the depth to which the anger has gone," the expert continued.